Walktober time to get out and take a walking tour

WESTOVER — Move your way and get fit this October, also known as Walktober.

The three health departments of the Lower Eastern Shore invite residents to join the free “Lower Shore Walking Tour” and walk any of the 43 public walking routes and trails or choose their own path.

Local walking trails can be found at Somersettrailmix.com, JustWalkWorcester.org, or WalkWicomico.com.

Start by registering for the Lower Shore Walking Tour at https://tinyurl.com/LS-Walking-Tour-registration. And while on your walk be one of the first 100 to submit a photo of yourself walking and receive a T-shirt.

All walkers are asked to take a selfie along their walks and submit for a chance at a prize. The more you walk and send photos, the more tickets you earn. This activity ends Oct. 31.

“Walking is the official state exercise and suitable for all fitness levels,” said Rebecca Jones, Worcester Health Officer. “We hope everyone will get outdoors in this cooler weather and take a walk.”

“Walking help reduces stress and your risk of disease such as diabetes, heart attack and stroke,” adds Lori Brewster, Health Officer for Somerset and Wicomico counties.

Those who register will be emailed a map. When you visit any of the identified trails, snap a selfie and text the picture to 443-401-2295.