UMES has six former student athletes make MEAC Hall of Fame for volleyball

PRINCESS ANNE — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced the 50 volleyball players that were elected to the conference’s All-Time Team. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore had six former student athletes make the list.

The Hawks that made the list were Jana Milin, Christina Estebane, Whitney Johnson, Saitaua Iosia, Jessica Vicic and Iva Vujosevic.

Milin, who was also inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame earlier this year, played for the Hawks for three seasons from 2002-2004. She was a two-time MEAC Player of the Year (2002, 2003), a three-time First Team All-MEAC performer (2002, 2003, 2004) and the 2002 MEAC Rookie of the Year. The Pula, Croatia native became the school’s and MEAC’s all-time leader in kills with 1,794 and the MEAC leader in service aces with 315 in her final season.

Estebane spent two seasons in Princess Anne from 2007-2008. The El Paso, Texas product came to the Hawks after being NJCAA All-American at Midland College. During her time in the maroon and gray, she was the 2008 MEAC Player of the Year and was named First Team All-MEAC in both of her seasons. She served for two seasons as an assistant coach for the Hawks following her graduation in 2009.

Johnson competed for the Hawks for three seasons from 2007-2009. The Prince Frederick, Maryland native spent her first season in college at the University of Albany. She was the 2007 MEAC Player of the Year and a First Team All-MEAC performer each year she was with the squad. Johnson went into coaching after her playing career, including a four-year stint as the head coach at Delaware State from 2015-2018.

Iosia played for the Hawks for two seasons in 2011 and 2012. She came to Princess Anne after a decorated prep career in Long Beach, California. Her impact of The Shore was immediate as she was a 2011 First Team All-MEAC performer and was named the MEAC Tournament Outstanding Performer in both of her seasons as the team captured the MEAC title both years. During her time in Princess Anne, Iosia was also honored with a place on the COBRA Magazine All-National First Team.

Vicic also competed for Maryland Eastern Shore in 2011 and 2012. She was a two-time First Team All-MEAC performer. The Kitchener, Ontario, Canada native was a part of two MEAC title teams during her stint in Princess Anne. Her 2,593 assists in just two seasons was a school record until 2019 when Ivana Blazevic surpassed that number.

Vujosevic was a member of the Hawks in 2016 and 2017. She came to The Shore from Bar, Montenegro and made the 2016 MEAC All-Rookie team. The next season, she was named First Team All-MEAC and was recognized as a 2017 AVCA East Region Honorable Mention performer.

Nearly 900 votes were cast for the Volleyball All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part. The announcement was made Nov. 30.

To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, AVCA All-America or All-Region or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.