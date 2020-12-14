Somerset County renews Tree City USA status with Arbor Day Foundation

PRINCESS ANNE — In 2019 Somerset County became the first and only county on the Eastern Shore to be declared a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

An awards ceremony including a tree planting was held in April 2019 at Somerset Intermediate School, and there was a commitment to hold similar events each year around Arbor Day, however, none was held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The County Commissioners expressed a desire to maintain this status and voted Nov. 24 to renew the certification. “We’re planning on having an Arbor Day celebration next year,” said county planner and GIS technician Adam Gibson.

On the Lower Shore both Salisbury and Ocean City are Tree City USA certified.