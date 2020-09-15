‘American Jazz’ passes sea trials on the Wicomico Latest ship built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding



SALISBURY — The American Jazz, seen in recent days on the Wicomico River, has passed sea trials with flying colors, American Cruise Lines announced Sept. 1.

Following the successful trials, American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the riverboat from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury. The 190-passenger American Jazz is the latest in American’s acclaimed series of five modern riverboats and will be added to the company’s fleet on the Mississippi River.

During the last week of August — with U.S. Coast Guard officials aboard — American Jazz successfully underwent speed trials, an endurance run, and was thoroughly tested in all areas of safety and maneuverability. The new ship possesses the latest safety equipment, as well as the most environmentally friendly technology in the industry.

American Jazz is the line’s third modern riverboat, following the successful launches of American Harmony in 2019 and American Song in 2018. Each of those ships was constructed in Salisbury. American’s building plans have continued at full strength, despite this year’s pause in cruising, underscoring the line’s confidence in domestic U.S. small ship cruising.

“American Jazz and the modern riverboats we currently have under construction demonstrate our commitment to leading the U.S. river cruise market by adding new small ships each year,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

“The outlook for 2021 is tremendous and we look forward to American Jazz’s first full season on the Mississippi,” he said, “as well as the introduction of American Melody, the next new ship to follow in our modern riverboat series.”

American’s small ship fleet has expanded year after year, as the company continues to introduce innovative small ship designs with exceptional accommodations that enhance guests’ experiences on the Mississippi River, the Columbia and Snake Rivers, and across the nation.

Since 2017, American Cruise Lines has debuted five new ships; expanding its overall fleet to 12 ships in 2020, with more new builds coming in 2021 and 2022. The American Jazz boasts 6 decks and an elegant design, which employs a stunning use of glass, allowing for unparalleled views throughout the ship.