4-H clubs go virtual with a variety of topics offered

PRINCESS ANNE — The Somerset County 4-H Office announces that Maryland 4-H has released its Winter Virtual Activity Clubs for 2021.

Each club will be held in an online environment by 4-H educators and certified University of Maryland Extension volunteers. Topics include:

• 4-H Art IQ for youth ages 11-18. Boost your creative side and explore various art media with weekly guest artists. Material list will be provided at registration for purchase on your own, and there will be a final art showcase. Series is Tuesdays, 7 to 8 p.m. for six weeks starting Jan. 19. Visit https://go.umd.edu/4HArtIQ to register.

• Sports Nutrition for Teens, for ages 12-18, will cover what athletes need to know to keep their bodies healthy and in its best performance level. Learn about hydration, snacking and game fueling. Sessions run Sundays Jan. 24 through March 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. visit https://forms.gle/h8QqDsrqgsFL2C358 for details.

• Coding Jammers Club, a computer science club for beginners ages 8-13. Animate a dance party, create musical art, develop a music video and more over eight sessions starting 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Register at https://go.umd.edu/CodingJammers.

• Clover Critters Virtual Activity Club for ages 5-7 (as of Jan. 1, 2021). Learn about animals, complete simple crafts and play animal-themed games, every other Tuesday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 through April 27, visit https://go.umd.edu/CloverCritters.

• Science of the Dog, for ages 13-18. This is for intermediate and senior aged youth who want to expand their knowledge about dogs, with topics to include breeds, nutrition, health, competitive events and more. An AKC conformation show handler will be one of the presenters as well as a veterinarian, dog breeder and others. Interest forms for this must be completed by Dec. 15, visit https://forms.gle/YxktrUPwL3rt3MQV8.

• 4-H Skillathons, Contests and More. If you are age 8-18 and looking for a way to showcase your 4-H life skills, show off a project or learn more about contests, sign-up by Dec. 15 at https://go.umd.edu/SkillsVAC. The sessions are Thursdays starting Jan. 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. through March 11.

• 4-H Experimentopia, for ages 11-18 interested in science laboratory experiments using common household items. There will be online experiments and games. Visit https://forms.gle/Kc9BcvmsphAUZ9Dn7 for details and register by Dec. 15. Sessions are the second and fourth Tuesdays starting in February through May at 7 p.m.

For questions or details contact 4-H Agent Jennifer Howell at jhowell@umd.edu or call 410-651-1530, ext. 104. Each registrant will need to become a member of 4-H and the programs will run as scheduled between January and March.