Whitehaven Heritage Assoc. still active despite COVID

The members of the Whitehaven Heritage Association hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving and a chance to connect with family and friends remotely this year.

This is a different time due to the rise of the COVID virus in the USA and around the world. WHA will not be holding our annual Christmas in Whitehaven this year to keep everyone safe, but we are hoping to have a similar type event in the spring when we can involve the village and be outside with vendors, a village yard sale, plant sale and baked goods sale. Ideas are brewing here!

The new roof on the Whitehaven Schoolhouse was completed at the end of August and the building is decorated for the holidays. We thank everyone again who participated in the “Raise the Roof” campaign to make it possible. Now we are working on a roof for the Whitehaven Church.

Our fund raising campaign is called “Gather by the River” and we have a great start with a $10,000 gift from Chesapeake Nurseries and another anonymous matching challenge grant of $10,000. We have raised $2,800 toward that challenge grant.

We are so appreciative to everyone who has reached out and contributed financially and shared memories of Whitehaven and events at the church. Our goal is to restore both buildings and make them available to the greater community.

Please check out our website at www.whitehavenheritage.com and consider renewing or becoming a member for 2021. Information and membership forms are on the website. Our board and staff are all volunteers and membership helps us to keep the lights on.

Holliday blessings to all,

Cindy Bush, Secretary

Whitehaven Heritage Association

— A one-year membership to the Whitehaven Heritage Association is $25, which may be sent to 2740 Church Street, Quantico, Md. 21856. That is the same address for donations to the roof project.