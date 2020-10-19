Water cutoffs for non-payment resume Nov. 16

45-day notices sent; septage haulers will also be denied service if bills left unpaid

PRINCESS ANNE — Notice of service shutoff for non-paying customers of the Somerset County Sanitary District were sent Oct. 1 with 45 days to pay or to enroll in an approved payment plan.

After that, on Nov. 16, employees will resume cutting off water service.

During the coronavirus pandemic the Maryland Public Service Commission barred utilities from terminating residential service through Nov. 15. While the Sanitary District is not regulated by the PSC it followed its guidance but is finding itself running out of cash.

To spur payment, notices were sent at the earliest possible date and the Sanitary Commission approved this by way of a phone poll that was ratified during their regular meeting Oct. 8. Commission attorney Heather Konyar said the plan is based on what was discussed during the board’s September meeting and reported here in the Sept. 16 edition.

Last month the Sanitary District mailed out nearly 700 reminder notices about delinquent water and sewer bills plus more than 1,300 notices about lapsed debt service payments. Those numbers were significantly higher than before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Had the business office waited until Nov. 16 to send out 45-day warning letters it would not be until January 2021 when cutoffs would start. And that, according to Office Manager Starr Mister, would severely impact cash flow and deplete reserves.

Those who want to setup a payment plan are required to put down 10% of the delinquent amount and are given 12 months to pay. All future charges, however, must be kept current.

Related to this was the commission’s decision to also warn septage haulers that they too must pay up by Nov. 15 or they will be barred from the Princess Anne wastewater treatment plant.