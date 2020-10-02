Uploading porn photo yields fine, unsupervised probation before judgment

PRINCESS ANNE — A 63-year-old man found guilty of uploading obscene material had his conviction stricken as he was instead fined and sentenced to two years of probation before judgment.

It was on March 16 in Somerset County Circuit Court when John R. Murrell Jr. of Princess Anne entered an Alford plea to a single amended charge of publishing/distributing obscene material. An Alford plea does not admit guilt but concedes a conviction was likely had it gone to trial.

In exchange for his plea Deputy State’s Attorney Kendra Hayward dismissed five counts of possessing child pornography. The State Police, acting on a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, traced material to an IP address used by Murrell and according to charging documents found one Bing image of a female in the early stages of puberty in a sexually suggestive pose.

Judge Daniel W. Powell at that time ordered a pre-sentence investigation and on Sept. 21 Murrell was back in Circuit Court.

“I’m sorry for wasting the court’s time,” Murrell said, and before sentencing Judge Powell said it was “A really dumb thing to do.”

Without the state’s objection Powell struck the conviction, ordered two years of unsupervised probation and levied a $1,000 fine and $185 in court costs. The maximum fine and costs for the single misdemeanor is one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Defense attorney John Phoebus said Murrell did well completing treatment over the summer and was able to pay the fine and costs immediately after his court appearance.