TidalHealth no visitor policy has some exceptions

SALISBURY — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is not allowing visitors to patients admitted to the hospital.

Exceptions, however, will be made for end-of-life situations, support persons for patients giving birth, pediatric patients, a patient in the Emergency Department, and outpatient and elective surgery patients. Masking and social distancing required.

“With a rise in…COVID-positive patients admitted to our facility, we chose to close general visitation to augment current safety measures,” said Sarah Arnett, vice president of Patient Care Services.

The policy extends to the emergency room at TidalHealth McCready Pavilion in Crisfield, plus there are no visits even in the visitation trailer at Alice B. Tawes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center or Chesapeake Cove.

TidalHealth encourages friends, family and loved ones to use phones and video calling applications.