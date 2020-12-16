The Miss Crustacean Pageant is now an official pre-event for Miss Maryland

CRISFIELD — National Hard Crab Derby President Buddy Ward and Miss Crustacean Executive Director Joscelyne R. Swift have announced that the reigning Miss Crustacean 2020 Kayla Willing will be a contestant for Miss Maryland 2021 — an official preliminary event ahead of the national Miss America competition.

For many years the Miss Crustacean Pageant has been sought out by the Miss Maryland America organization as a pre-preliminary contest. This year, with the help of attorney John K. Phoebus, an agreement was reached “to make this dream a reality just in time for Christmas.”

Kayla Willing, daughter of Pastor Steve and Crystal Willing of Marion, is a senior at Holly Grove Christian School. She was crowned Miss Crustacean during the 73rd National Hard Crab Derby held Sept. 5 at the Crab Bowl at Somers Cove Marina — a setting necessitated by the coronavirus protocols at the time.

Handling the crowing duties was Miss Maryland 2020, Allison Redman. Kayla was also named the most photogenic from among the five contestants.

In June of 2021 Kayla will travel to Hagerstown to take part in the Miss Maryland competition, with the winner next taking part in the national title of Miss America.

According to Ms. Swift, next year marks the pageant’s 100th anniversary, “so it will be an exciting year to be part of the Miss America family.”

“We ask for the community’s support in sending Kayla positive wishes and all of our support as she prepares for this amazing opportunity. She is raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network which is the official platform of the Miss America title.”

Donations can be given to Kayla personally, dropped off to the Chamber office at 906 W. Main Street and noted for Miss Crustacean, or sent via venmo.com/MissCrustacean.