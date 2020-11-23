Tangier Island, Pocomoke River now online as virtual tours through Chesapeake Conservancy

ANNAPOLIS — Tangier Island and the Pocomoke River are the newest virtual tours that can viewed online through a project of the Chesapeake Conservancy.

The tours, similar to Google Street View, provide an additional prospective to include the water. Virtual visitors can see the beauty of the Chesapeake and explore these special places from their computer, device, or mobile phone.

“Pocomoke River and Tangier Sound still retain landscapes and views evocative of the time when the region’s riches sustained Native families in food, supplies, and trade goods. It’s gratifying that, through our partnership with Chesapeake Conservancy, people everywhere can ride along and see these places on the Chesapeake National Historic Trail,” said National Park Service Superintendent Kym Hall, Colonial National Historical Park and the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.

“Capturing Tangier Island at a point in time has been on our bucket list for a long time. We hope this imagery will preserve memories of the island far into the future,” said the founder of Terrain360, Ryan Abrahamsen.

The Tangier Island and Pocomoke River virtual tours are part of the Chesapeake Conservancy’s Riverview series, which includes 14 Chesapeake waterways and special places like Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary, Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock in Virginia, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Werowocomoco on the York River in Virginia, and more.

“Tangier Island, the Pocomoke River, and their surrounding landscapes are important, not only to the natural beauty of the Chesapeake but to the cultural heritage of the region. Documenting Tangier Island for this and future generations is critical to preserving its history and heritage,” said Chesapeake Conservancy Executive Vice President Mark Conway.

“We’re also excited to document the 73-mile long pristine Pocomoke River, which is home to the Great Cypress Swamp, hundreds of species of birds, and many preserves and parks.”

Chesapeake Conservancy’s Riverview partner, Terrain360, is a geospatial mapping company based in Richmond. Terrain360 utilizes a custom-made boat outfitted with six cameras, mounted 10 feet above the water’s surface which capture 360-degree images. These cameras are controlled by a central computer which also captures GIS data, weather data, light data, and directional data in 40 ft. intervals.

The National Park Service Chesapeake Bay Office provided funding to support the virtual Riverview series. Chesapeake Conservancy raised private funds and partnered with Terrain360 to collect the imagery, with the exception of the James River which was completed by the James River Association with Terrain360. Visit www.chesapeakeconservancy.org to view all 14 virtual tours and vignettes of special places in the Chesapeake.