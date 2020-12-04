State grant expected for Norris Harbor Drive culvert

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to approve up to $82,004 for Crisfield to replace two parallel culverts running beneath Norris Harbor Drive.

The culverts allow tide to pass between Daugherty Creek and Somers Cove but one is collapsing jeopardizing the road which serves businesses, residents, marina services and the U.S. Coast Guard.

This grant is to be matched by $27,696 in local funding to cover the estimated project cost of $109,700. The Maryland Department of the Environment sees this as the first contract of a larger project to resolve drainage problems throughout Crisfield.

For its part the City Council voted unanimously in July to borrow $100,000 from Hebron Savings Bank and use MDE’s Comprehensive Flood Management Grant to repay the loan with anything outstanding paid through the city’s general fund. The loan has an interest rate of 3.81% with the first payment due July 2021. The final payment is expected in July 2025. The BPW chaired by Gov. Larry Hogan meets Dec. 2.