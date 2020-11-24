Somerset County Public Schools remain closed to in-person learning

WESTOVER — Somerset County Public Schools (SCPS) has extended its initial closure of schools for in-person learning until Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 due to persisting rates of infection within the county.

The initial closure began on Monday, Nov. 9 with a target reopen date of Monday, Nov. 30 after observing a rise in the county’s COVID-19 health metrics, and an increase in positive or exposed students and staff within the district’s schools.

As of Nov. 23, Somerset County’s local COVID-19 health metrics are more than triple the state recommended benchmarks for safe in-person learning, making the initial reopening target of Nov. 30 unattainable.

SCPS has consulted with and received the support of the Somerset Health Department regarding the decision to extend the closure, and continues to track local health metrics for determining a safe date to return to in-person learning. To view SCPS’ health metrics & assessment criteria tracking page, visit https://www.somerset.k12.md.us/apps/pages/Health_Metrics_Tracking.

All students who had been receiving in-person instruction at Somerset County Public Schools will continue with virtual learning until in-person learning can safely resume. During the closure, student meals will be available for curbside pickup at all mainland schools between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each school day, excluding holidays and closures.

All teachers are instructed to telework, and all 12-month employees are instructed to telework at the discretion of their immediate supervisor during the closure.

An update from Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Gaddis will be on Monday, Nov. 30.