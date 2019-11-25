Smithsonian traveling exhibit comes to Crisfield

CRISFIELD — The Water|Ways Smithsonian traveling exhibit coming to the J Millard Tawes Museum starts Saturday, Dec. 7, and continues through Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Exhibit hours are Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The museum will be open free to the public during the, sponsored by PNC Bank.

Maryland Humanities selected the Tawes Museum as one of six sites statewide to host this exhibit which dives into water — an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally, and historically.

The Maryland tour will also showcase unique water stories and history in locally generated work.

The Tawes Museum will also host a companion exhibit, Lost Treasures of the Chesapeake, which investigates the disappearing of Holland Island resulting in some residents (literally) moving their houses to Crisfield. The exhibit will also feature lost lighthouses like those at Janes Island and Somers Cove.

This exhibit will be in Crisfield for six weeks and include a variety of displays from hands- on and interactive to informative and historical suitable for adults and families with children.

To learn more or to volunteer to help with this exhibit, contact the Tawes Museum, run by the Crisfield Heritage Foundation, at 410-968-2501 or go to crisfieldheritagefoundation.org.