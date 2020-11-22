Shawna Kearsley is top local volunteer, earns Community Foundation award

SALISBURY — The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore honored four award recipients during its virtual annual meeting Nov. 12 and one of them was Crisfield resident Shawna Kearsley.

Ms. Kearsley received the Mary Gladys Jones Volunteer of the Year Award for her many years of dedicated service to others and passionate volunteerism.

“Shawna brings energy and joy to each situation as she works to connect people and organizations to better her community, always out on the front line, shoulder to shoulder with other volunteers,” a CFES spokesperson stated. “When faced with a challenge, she doesn’t step back, but steps up and seeks solutions.”

Ms. Kearsley was a team leader for the National Folk Festival Bucket Brigade in 2018 and 2019, tasked with recruiting, training, and leading hundreds of volunteers to gather on-site donations during the 3-day festival. Her current projects include, the Crisfield Community Gardens, video-casts of local events, leading the Crisfield Steering Committee on the Local Food Federal Assistance Grant, and coordinating support for the Somerset County Summer Arts & Education Series.

She is a board member for the Minds in Motion Children’s Museum, The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, and serves as Executive Director for the Crisfield Arts Syndicate. For her dedication to making her community a better place Ms. Kearsley will receive a $1,000 gift to designate to the charity of her choice.

Other award winners were Jeff and Diana Merritt, leaders of Operation We Care, who received the Nonprofit Award of Excellence; Grace Murdock, founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, who received the Frank H. Morris Humanitarian Award; and Dr. George Whitehead III, a CFES director since 2016 who received the Chairman’s Award.

In fiscal year 2020 the CFES awarded a total of $5.5 million in grants which included more than $539,000 in scholarships to local students.