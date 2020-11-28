Salvation Army Red Kettle bells ringing, donations still benefit local community

SALISBURY — The Salvation Army – Lower Eastern Shore’s Red Kettle kick-off may have been moved online to its Facebook page but that doesn’t mean you won’t see the bell ringers in person encouraging you to make a donation.

There will be an unprecedented level of need this holiday season and Walmarts, Sam’s Club, and in Crisfield Gordon’s and Hoyt Harbor are some of the locations that will again allow Red Kettle volunteers to work.

And donations made to local kettles, or at the Pocomoke Walmart, will directly benefit the Crisfield Salvation Army.

“If the volunteers are there to do it, we’re not giving up on the community,” reminds Dean Goldsborough, long-time Salvation Army leader in Crisfield. He said coordinating the volunteers is being managed by the Salisbury office, but he is encouraged that local groups like the Masons and Lioness-Lions have indicated a willingness to take part.

To find out more on how to help The Salvation Army “rescue Christmas” visit RescueChristmas.org. To volunteer to be a bell ringer call 410-749-7771 ext. 100. For updates visit The Salvation Army – Lower Eastern Shore on Facebook.

Bell ringing started last Saturday following safety protocols. If you won’t be out or don’t see a Red Kettle you can also give online with contributions directed to your ZIP Code.

Walmart customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar with the difference donated to The Salvation Army. This can be at manned or self-checkout registers, through Walmart.com or the Walmart app until the end of the year.

There is also The Angel Tree program at participating Walmarts, giving shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop-off gifts onsite. Or, visit the salvationarmyuse.org/Walmart-angel-tree website to shop online and have gifts delivered directly to the local Salvation Army.

Captain Matthew Trantham, commanding officer in Salisbury, said, “It’s through the support of the public and dedicated partners like Walmart that we are able to serve more than 26,000 people in need each year. This year, as we continue to meet the high level of need, we’re particularly grateful for the partnership.”