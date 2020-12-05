Resident, visitor support wanted to gain permit for Smith Island overlook

SALISBURY — The Ewell Volunteer Fire Company in cooperation with Smith Island United (SIU) is requesting wetlands permits from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to construct a scenic overlook on the southwest corner of Smith Island Road and Tyler Road across from the Recreation Center.

The elevated timber structure 30 ft. by 60 ft. will be ADA compliant and provide picturesque views of the marsh and Frances Gut. It will include interpretive signage and be a featured attraction for visitors to this community park that is a key part of the Smith Island Vision Plan.

The park as a picnic area began to take shape in 2017 through a $5,000 grant administered by volunteers with the Coastal Association of Realtors. In November 2019 Gov. Larry Hogan announced that SIU would receive $100,000 for construction of the overlook and three months later Somerset County waived over $400 in permit fees.

MDE estimates 2,056 sq. ft. of mowed nontidal wetlands will be impacted, and wants to hear from the public its opinion on the project. Letters, or a request for a public hearing, are being requested by MDE’s Nontidal Wetlands Division, Attn: Ace Adkins, 201 Baptist Street, Salisbury, Md. 21801 or email ace.adkins@maryland.gov, phone 410-713-3685.

SIU is currently encouraging its members and visitors to submit letters of support before the Dec. 15 deadline. Sample remarks include that the viewing deck “is particularly important to allow visitors to enjoy the beauty that we sometimes take for granted. This park will be an incredible asset to make Smith Island a place where people want to live and visit.”