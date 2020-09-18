Rabies clinics on one day, one location this fall

WESTOVER — A rabies vaccination clinic will be held Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Somerset County Health Department located at 8928 Sign Post Road in Westover. The hours are 3 to 7 p.m.

Unlike pasts clinics held at local fire stations over several weeksw this will be a drive-thru event with pets and owners remaining in their vehicle. The veterinarian will come to the vehicle to provide vaccinations. Occupants must wear a mask when interacting with event staff.

Rabies vaccinations are $8 per pet. Shots will be valid for one year unless proof of a previous vaccination is provided and then it will be valid for three years.

Pet owners with multiple pets are encouraged to call 443-523-1700 to pre-register their animals.

There have been at least three cases of confirmed rabid animals in Somerset County this year, from a cat in Crisfield to a raccoon near Princess Anne both this past May and in late June another raccoon was found to have rabies in Westover.

Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. Vaccinating your domestic animal not only provides protection for the animal, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people. For more information call 443-523-1700 or visit www.somersethealth.org.