Progress continues on oyster reef restoration

Chesapeake Bay Program

ANNAPOLIS — Oyster reefs are an invaluable part of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. They improve water quality, provide food and habitat to other animals and help protect shorelines. According to recent research, they may even boost blue crab populations.

However, less than 1 percent of the historic oyster population remains in the Chesapeake Bay due to disease, overharvesting, poor water quality and habitat loss.

Chesapeake Bay Program partners are working to restore oyster habitat and populations to 10 tributaries by 2025 as part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. In order for the outcome to be considered complete, the partnership must develop a tributary restoration plan for each site, construct and seed reefs, and then monitor and evaluate the reefs for progress.

Monitoring and evaluation — which will take place at three- and six-year intervals following construction and seeding — will determine whether a reef can be considered restored and contribute toward meeting the outcome. This phase will not be complete until after 2025. To date, two of the 10 tributaries — Harris Creek in Maryland and the Lafayette River in Virginia — are considered complete while the eight others vary in stages.

Maryland Oyster Restoration

According to Maryland’s Oyster Restoration Update, Chesapeake Bay Program partners have constructed 788 acres of oyster reefs toward restoring five tributaries in Maryland. These reefs were constructed by building a substrate — a foundation consisting of hard material — followed by planting hatchery-produced oyster seed or by placing only seed onto existing remnant reefs.

The University of Maryland’s Horn Point Oyster Hatchery is the primary seed producer for the effort. In 2019, record rainfall, with resulting freshwater flows and below-average salinities, resulted in low oyster seed production at the hatchery. This meant there was only enough seed to plant on 11 acres when a typical year is around 100 acres.

Harris Creek: Harris Creek is the largest oyster restoration sanctuary in the United States and has become an internationally recognized example of large-scale restoration with 351 acres completed. Initial oyster restoration work was finished in 2015, making it the first Bay tributary to be considered complete under the Oyster Outcome in the Watershed Agreement.

Since completion, efforts have focused on monitoring, and conducting additional seedings.

Little Choptank River: In 2019, eight additional acres of reefs were restored, bringing the total acreage in the Little Choptank to 351. The restoration plan calls for 440 acres of reefs to be re-established, however the river can be considered minimally restored as long as at least 50 percent (343 acres) are completed. Seven remaining acres in the river are suitable for seed-only reef construction, and these are a high priority for completing in the summer of 2020.

Tred Avon River: As of 2019, nearly 87 acres of reefs have been restored toward the 147-acre goal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to construct approximately 40 more acres of reefs as early as December 2020. An additional six acres are suitable for restoring by planting seed-only reefs and are high priority for seeding in 2020.

Upper St. Mary’s River: Pre-restoration sonar and oyster population surveys have been completed. The Maryland and Virginia Oyster Restoration Interagency Team has completed a draft plan that calls for 60 acres of reefs to be restored in the river. Partners plan to construct nine acres of substrate reefs and an additional 16 acres of seed-only reefs. These 16 acres are a high priority for planting in 2020.

Manokin River: In June 2019, the Manokin River was approved as the 10th tributary under the Oyster Outcome. The workgroup has developed a draft restoration plan that is currently under review. The draft plan calls for a total of 441 acres of reefs in the river, but this goal is subject to change based on final pre-restoration sonar and oyster population surveys in the river.

To learn more about restoring oyster habitat and populations in 10 Bay tributaries, visit ChesapeakeProgress.com.

Kaitlyn May is a web content specialist with the Chesapeake Bay Program and a faculty research assistant at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.