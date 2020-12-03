Princess Anne working to refine policy to sell surplus assets, junk cars

PRINCESS ANNE — How the Town of Princess Anne disposes of its unused or out-of-date assets as well as abandoned vehicles is being put into a policy that will reflect state guidelines.

Currently the charter, according to town attorney Paul Wilber, “just says the town can sell things,” but the goal is to have a process to surplus property which will then be sold to the public for the highest bid.

The draft policy states that surplus property will be determined after an annual inventory. If an item can be used by another department, for example a police car suitable for code enforcement, it will be transferred. What’s left will be evaluated by the town manager who will submit a list to the commissioners and ask that it be sold.

The commissioners will then authorize an auction, at least one-time per year, with the proceeds minus expenses deposited into the general fund.

There was no appetite to allow for a private sale even after an appraisal. That apparently occurred for at least three vehicles. Commissioner President Lionel Frederick asked for a report about the internal sale to employees of a Camaro, a Charger and a vehicle formerly used by a K-9 officer and this was later discussed in closed session.

There was no objection if an employee or department head wants to take part in a public auction because that gave everyone a chance to bid, said Commissioner Marshall Corbin.

As for including anything about a private sale in the policy, “Just get rid of that,” said Commissioner Orlondo Taylor.

The police department had its annual auction for impounded and junked vehicles, which are not town assets, scheduled for Oct. 24 but it was canceled because President Frederick was concerned about having no guidelines to follow.

“There hasn’t been a policy in place,” Mr. Frederick said at the Nov. 16 work session, and he was opposed to employees buying vehicles “without a public auction.”

Mr. Wilber will rewrite the policy so it can be approved at the Dec. 7 town meeting. It will include a caveat that property such as computer hard drives be exempted.