Princess Anne wants some teeth in law about picking up after your dog

PRINCESS ANNE — It may be time to put some teeth in Princess Anne’s dog ordinance after a resident complained to the Town Commissioners that one man’s dog may have deposited over three-quarters of a ton of feces on private property over the last four years.

The allegation is a Church Street resident has a regular route with his dog which includes the St. Andrew’s Church cemetery, the field across from Beckford and other locations, including people’s yards. He’s been offered a bag but won’t take it, said one neighbor who lives along the route, adding that she’s personally witnessed this.

“I don’t want to be the dog feces monitor,” she said, “but this man lets the dog poop anywhere.” She said she has nothing against him, but “he’s standing at the sidewalk, with the dog in somebody’s yard.”

She said when she looked at the town website about enforcement “it’s kind of vague.” She is ready to put up cameras, but that would only scan her yard. When he goes out four times a day, “it adds up,” she said.

Commissioner Joey Gardner recommended a review of the code at the December work session. He recalls there was a sign downtown about picking up after your dog “but when you looked down, there’s poop right by it,” so enforcement was an issue.

President Lionel Frederick said he would like to see signs about this, adding it could be considered trespassing.