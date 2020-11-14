Princess Anne considers industrial park site for Planet Found

PRINCESS ANNE — A facility that manufactures natural gas and fertilizer from chicken manure is asking the Town Commissioners if it can build its first commercial operation on two lots on the north side of the Princess Anne Industrial Park which back up to residences on Division Street.

The system would be designed to limit lighting and odor, said Chris McCabe of Planet Found Energy Development LLC, and a “fully-screened earthen berm buffer” would be built to separate the plant from its neighbors. No byproducts would be left outside, he added.

The limited liability company founded in 2012 wants to take the lessons from its experimental station near Pocomoke City to full-scale capacity utilizing 30,000 tons per year of chicken litter to create biogas which will generate 1.2 megawatts of electricity.

The anaerobic digestion process is a closed system which would be inside an enclosed facility and manure would be exposed for only a few minutes at a time during its transfer. Up to eight trucks per day coming from the south into Park Drive would mean no traffic downtown, Mr. McCabe said.

The company would seek out a town and/or school district willing to sign a power purchase agreement for the electricity. The nutrient byproduct would be bagged and sold with an emphasis on the horticultural potting soil market although it would also be available to the farming community, Mr. McCabe said.

There is no burning, no lagoons, and the system is not pressurized, however the digesting tanks are maintained at 97°F. The plant would be self-powered and not require electricity from the grid, said Nick Cloyd, plant manager, and there would be no discharge into the sewer system.

“We recycle the water,” Mr. Cloyd said, and “our patented technology gives us an edge over the others” which “require an exorbitant amount of water.” This is one way to reduce permitting requirements as well, he said.

Mr. McCabe said this business would create 26 new jobs, half of them being college degreed personnel, and the company would continue to partner with UMES and seek a relationship with the Board of Education to teach students about this business. A job fair would be held to hire the skilled labor force.

The plan is for a $20 million facility that would yield $166,000 a year in town taxes.

Planet Found started its lab in 2013 and since 2017 its farm-scale system has been fully operational on the Lambertson family’s Millennium Farm on Boston Road southeast of Pocomoke City. “Providing economic viability and environmental benefit” for the agricultural community is the goal, Mr. McCabe said, because it is becoming increasingly difficult to dispose of poultry litter.

“This pilot facility was very much the proving ground for this technology,” Mr. Cloyd said, “to understand what we’re doing,” and so it could be scaled up to a successful commercial capacity.

Every metric was measured through the University of Maryland, College Park at 10-minute intervals, said CFO Neoklis “Nick” Kypreos. “All the data has been analyzed, and they certified the process.” “We know it’s something that works and won’t have any issues.”

The creation of biogas from chicken litter is identical to the model CleanBay Renewables seeks to do in Westover. Mr. Cloyd said Planet Found is contracting for chicken manure now, but there is plenty on the Eastern Shore “for 10 CleanBay’s and 15 or 20 of us.”

Unlike CleanBay, however, there is no plan by Planet Found to inject its biogas into the natural gas pipeline proposed to be installed in Somerset County by Chesapeake Utilities.

Farmers, particularly on the Lower Shore, which use poultry litter on their fields as a natural fertilizer, will be limited, Mr. Cloyd said, to how much they can apply in the future because of the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Phosphorus Management Tool regulations.

“The grain farmer has the option to buy commercial fertilizer,” he said, but “the poultry farmer has nowhere for it to go” which is how Planet Found will help. The resulting compost from anaerobic digestion “can be put back on the field” as it is stripped of the phosphorus.

The soil nutrient together with methane and electricity production, “make everyone win in this process.”

Pending contract approval from the Town Commissioners on the property, the next step would be a resolution to approve the use. That could come at a Nov. 16 special meeting (see the full agenda in the Nov. 11 edition of the Crisfield-Somerset County Times). After that, site plan and permitting approvals would follow with the plant in place in two years. Commissioners met with company principals Nov. 2 in a closed session following their regular public meeting.