Pocomoke Christmas Parade is Nov. 30 but will head south on Market Street

POCOMOKE CITY — After reviewing different scenarios for some kind of event/parade, and with help from the Jr. Women’s Club and the Town of Pocomoke City, organizers of the annual Christmas Parade decided to continue with the long-lived tradition of a nighttime parade to usher in the holiday season.

“Things will definitely not be the same as in the past, but since 1972 or before, Santa has always arrived in Pocomoke the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Staying with tradition we have decided to have a very small parade to bring Santa & Mrs. Claus to Pocomoke,” a parade association spokesperson stated.

This year the parade will start downtown at the drawbridge and head south on Market Street to the stoplight at Old Virginia Road. Pocomoke Police, elected officials, Little Miss and Miss pageant winners along with fire and EMS will participate as well as All About Dance.

Santa will arrive on PCVFC Tower 1. It starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Those watching the parade can park on Market Street or in the lots to stay in their vehicles. If standing on the sidewalk please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. This will be a very short event, but it will give kids a chance to wave at Santa.

Visit Pocomoke Christmas Parade on Facebook for updates or send a message if you have questions.