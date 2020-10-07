Pocomoke Christmas Parade Cancelled for 2020

POCOMOKE CITY — What is billed as the largest nighttime parade on the Eastern Shore is now being wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Pocomoke Christmas Parade is canceled for this year.

“We waited for as long as we could in hope that things would change but they have not,” committee members stated. “With following the CDC and the health departments guidelines we feel that we cannot ensure the safety of not only the participants or the committee members but we cannot for the more than 2000 people that attend this great event.”

Long-time parade chair Mike Shannon said other factors played into this, for example, schools not having a marching band season this year. Since many churches, non-profits and fire companies could not hold their fundraisers over the last several months, they are also short of funds to build floats or take on an expense to attend.

“As we look forward into 2021, we hope to bring you a bigger and even greater experience here in Pocomoke.” Parade updates, past winners and more are on the website www.pocomokechristmasparade.com or like the Facebook page Pocomoke Christmas Parade to get up to date information on next year’s event.