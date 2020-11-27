Planet Found’s business plan accepted for Princess Anne Industrial Park

PRINCESS ANNE — Planet Found Energy Development LLC is one step closer to being a landowner in the Princess Anne Industrial Park after the Town Commissioners approved its business model.

The company proposes to build its first commercial operation to make methane from 30,000 tons per year of poultry house waste through anaerobic digestion. The nutrient-rich “digestate” that is left behind will be bagged for sale primarily for the horticultural potting soil market while the methane will be burned to generate 1.2 megawatts of electricity.

Planet Found has been operating a farm-scale system on Boston Road southeast of Pocomoke City since 2017 and is now ready for full-scale production. Company principals said plans are to build a $20 million facility that would pay $166,000 a year in new town taxes. That could take up to 18 months or more.

The limited liability company has its sights on two lots in the industrial park that combined total nearly 20 acres. They are located on the north edge of the park and a berm is proposed to be built between the plant and the Division Street neighborhood.

Access to the lots is through a right-of-way next to the Howard Anderson Building. The larger of the two lots has access via McCormick Swamp Road. The commissioners have not voiced how much they’re willing to sell the land for but it is unlikely it will be for the listed price of $30,000 per acre.

Town attorney Paul Wilber had a sales contract ready for signatures at the Nov. 16 special meeting of the Town Commissioners but first a resolution required passage to accept the use of the land.

It was approved 4-0-1 with President Lionel Frederick abstaining.