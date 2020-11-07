Patrick Henry featured artist for next Arts Council exhibit

CRISFIELD — The Somerset County Arts Council presents “People, Places, and Things” — the legacy and new works of Patrick Henry — as the newest exhibition for its West Main Street Gallery.

With an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 the show runs through Friday, Dec. 4. The gallery is at 1100 W. Main Street here and Mr. Henry will be in attendance during the opening.

For nearly 50 years Patrick Henry has pursued his passion as an artist, teacher, and arts advocate. As a graduate of UMES and former instructor there he has a strong link to Somerset County. “Several of the paintings in the exhibition are directly inspired by our wonderful county,” said Arts Council President Michel Demanche in her press announcement.

“His current work presented, approximately 22 paintings created in the last two years, are a culmination of works in tribute to the ‘crust of America’. These present a respect to his past as he begins giving voice to new imaginations.”

“We are all survivors on the Eastern Shore,” Mr. Henry says. “Life here often feels like surviving in a very beautiful place… there’s a segment of society that historically has been overlooked, and it’s like the crust of America — it’s those fishers, farmers, civil servants that help the country keep the wheel going.”

“Them and how they utilize the natural resources around them — with love and respect — that is what I want to see transmitted through my work.”

Mr. Henry said the theme focused on “‘Things, Places, People’ has created a transformative tugging within me. A half century’s devotion and commitment to my craft has been fulfilling. But the need for financial survival and meaningful recognition of my work is now being replaced with the yearning for a return to the mystery of that childlike creative urging that launched a lifetime of searching.”

The exhibit is free, guests are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The Arts Council works “to nurture, encourage, advise and coordinate activities to promote and integrate the arts in Somerset County.” For details on gallery hours contact socoarts@earthlink.net.