Parallel plans for Customs House parking

CRISFIELD — Parallel interests in the parking lot next to the Customs House made for an interesting dynamic at the Oct. 28 city meeting as it was clear some council members were unfamiliar with each other’s proposals.

It was in September that the appointed members of the planning commission recommended the transformation of the city-owned parking lot into green space and the refurbishing of the public restrooms.

News of it was in the Oct. 21 edition of the Crisfield-Somerset County Times with a photograph of the site. It was also noted that the city had applied for a $296,430 state grant.

“It would clean-up the part that we own as a city parking lot,” said Mayor Barry Dize, and it would include green space and plantings, and renovate the restrooms. He said it was an initiative left over from Mayor Kim Lawson’s administration.

The grant, according to outgoing grants administrator Kristie Eberly, would be through the Department of Natural Resources if approved. She received estimates for the projects to determine the amount of money to request.

Vice President Eric Banks said to his knowledge this was the first time it’s come to the council, although it’s not required, explained City Solicitor Michael Sullivan.

“If we had to get approval for all the grants we apply for and get rejected for, we’d have a lot of business that ultimately didn’t produce anything,” Mr. Sullivan said. And if funded, the council will have a chance to accept or reject the grant. But as of now, there is no plan, “it’s just a concept.”

Councilwoman Charlotte Scott, who served with Mayor Lawson, said this is “a key piece of property although it’s in rough condition.” “But I just didn’t know where that came from, I hadn’t heard any discussion on it,” so it was a surprise for her to see it in the newspaper.

Mr. Banks said later that he got contacted about it after it was in the newspaper and he couldn’t explain it. Elected in June, he acknowledged being “a freshman” on the council, “but it wasn’t a good position to be in.”

Mr. Banks showed a rendering of the same green space prepared by architects Glavé & Holmes. The Richmond-based firm has been working with the Crisfield Heritage Foundation for two years on the interior space of the Customs House, and how through a side entrance it could be if it did not open into a parking lot but a courtyard with trees.

The state has helped with the building restoration, Mr. Banks said, and as a member of the Heritage Foundation board he said the outdoor component was to be brought forward to the city. “The picture says a thousand words” and the request by the city now “is a good thing” but in the interest of transparency the city’s idea needed to be known.

“Keep me in the loop with what you’re doing,” Mr. Banks said, especially now that he is leading the team on waterfront development. “I don’t want it to clash, or spin my wheels working on something and we’re going in a different direction.”

Mayor Dize said he did not see the item in the County Times, and was not familiar with the Heritage Foundation’s effort but it’s clear it was the same idea as Mayor Lawson’s from three or four years ago. He also said the deadline for this grant application was coming up, “and it was the only thing that fit” and the old concept plan was picked up.

The mayor said he’ll take the blame for this but he would not stand for being accused of not being transparent. “This is an initial start for something,” he said. “Do it or don’t do it. I don’t care. This is the initial start to a project, and I had no idea [Mr. Banks] had that (rendering), so that’s not being transparent.” Then he asked for a motion to adjourn, slamming down the gavel. Whether or not the grant is funded will not be known until the state’s fiscal year 2022 budget is finalized.