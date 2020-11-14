PAPD: ‘Serving & Protecting Historic Princess Anne’

PRINCESS ANNE — The phrase “Serving and Protecting Historic Princess Anne” to be the official slogan for the police department was approved Nov. 2 by the Town Commissioners on a 4-1 vote.

It comes at the heels of last month’s adoption of the motto “Moving Forward Together” and is meant to replace current references on police vehicles stating “Policing” or “Patrolling” the centuries-old town.

A citizens group in September recommended both “Always Moving Forward Together” and “Serving and Protecting Princess Anne” and each was slightly altered from their original form after additional public meetings and work sessions.

Commissioner Marshall Corbin voted no because “Historic” was not part of the original draft, and even Dale Parker who represents the committee asked if the entire town was indeed historic. To that Vice President Garland Hayward said while there is no regulated historic district this reflects the strategic plan which seeks to capitalize on the town’s history.

He seconded the motion by Commissioner Joey Gardner who inserted the word “Historic.”

The next step will be to find the money to remove the old tag line and affix this updated slogan on police vehicles. Chief Tim Bozman put it on the website but to replace the lettering on seven vehicles was estimated to be a $5,000 proposition.

Mr. Parker found that to be too high and urged a formal request for proposals be issued to get a firm quote. With that, maybe the community could raise the money for one vehicle or more after the costs are known, he said.

Mr. Parker also said the recommended slogan was endorsed by over 250 residents who were surveyed, although Mike Hall, a former commissioner, said people he talked to hadn’t heard anything about it.