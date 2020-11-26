Oysters are part of top prize in Somerset County Historical Society raffle

PRINCESS ANNE — A bushel of oysters and more are the prize for the winner of the Somerset County Historical Society’s holiday oyster raffle.

For a $10 ticket you have a chance to win a gift certificate for a bushel of fresh oysters harvested from Tangier Sound by watermen working on an authentic skipjack. There is also an autographed copy of Working Skipjacks of Deal Island by local author Brice Stump, a vintage oyster basket, a vintage oyster plate, a seafood cookbook, an oyster knife and a $20 gift certificate to Junior’s Wines.

Tickets are available at Somerset Choice Station Antiques, open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 410-651-2238. The drawing will be on the SCHS Facebook page live 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Winners will be notified immediately after the drawing.