Only 2 of the 3 bidders for Carvel Hall property show their idea to the public

CRISFIELD — The redevelopment of the former Carvel Hall property into a retail center or a marijuana growing operation are two of the three proposals now before the Mayor and City Council.

Main Street Investments LLC owner Don D’Aquilla offers a traditional approach to remodel the building to accommodate small businesses. Element MD LLC has no license in hand to cultivate medical marijuana, but was granted a processing license Oct. 1 by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission and is planning to do that in Princess Anne Industrial Park.

A third offer remains cloaked in secrecy as the principals asked that their information “not be revealed in public.” Mary Franz, and her husband Jesus Gil-Cacho Ludeña, who have a home in Crisfield, did not appear at the Nov. 18 work session but looked forward to answering any questions in closed session.

In a letter read by city attorney Michael Sullivan, Ms. Franz stated they believe in the project 100% “however it is essential to us to protect the business and the 15 plus months of hard work we have invested.”

Mr. Sullivan said not revealing proprietary or trademark information “is entirely within their prerogative” and should not be held against any prospective bidder.

The former cutlery manufacturing plant on Crisfield Highway which included offices and a popular gift shop was given to the city in December 2010. Efforts to redevelop or otherwise dispose of the property to benefit the local economy have been underway since then with two requests for proposals issued months apart in 2016 and 2017 without any response.

In March 2017 a purchase option for $200,000 was granted to CleanBay Renewables LLC, but its successor BrightSpot Energy LLC did not renew the option earlier this year.

In August, Kevin Marshall of Marshall’s Welding approached city leaders about purchasing the property for his business and other contractors. That resulted in a refreshed RFP being advertised but by the Nov. 2 deadline Mr. Marshall did not submit a bid.

A decision to accept one of the three proposals is expected at the Dec. 9 city meeting. Mr. D’Aquilla said his “Crisfield Marketplace” plan could be stymied by the Light Industrial-1 zoning, suggesting the city work with him on a classification that is more versatile to commercial enterprises.

“Maybe I’m too optimistic, but I don’t think so. Why can’t Crisfield be a destination like Chincoteague?” Even if he’s not selected, Mr. D’Aquilla urged that the property not remain undeveloped. “Make the most of this opportunity, and look at the big picture for its residents.” “Do something along the lines of what I’m proposing.”

Element MD meanwhile says it has the full support of Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, and UMES has offered its support to gain the license required, and conduct research.

Electricity to this project would be supplemented by 1.7 MWh generated through solar panels on the roof and sitting on the ground attached to concrete struts so the soil of this brownfield is not disturbed. That would come in a second phase. Excess power would be sold to Delmarva Power. The company stated it would remediate 8 of the 23.35 acres.

More details on these two proposals are in the Nov. 25 edition of the Crisfield-Somerset County Times. Councilwoman Charlotte Scott asked residents to give city leaders an opinion on the reuse of Carvel Hall before a final decision is made Dec. 9.