New deacon in residence to join St. Andrew’s on Oct. 18

PRINCESS ANNE — Several new deacons are being ordained by the Diocese of Easton to serve the Episcopal Church and one of them will be assigned to St. Andrew’s in Princess Anne.

Christine J. “Chris” Sabas will be ordained 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at St. Alban’s Parish in Salisbury. This will be in-person at the church but it can be viewed through Zoom (contact St. Alban’s at stalbanssalisbury@gmail.com for invitation details).

She will begin her ministry at St. Andrew’s on Oct. 18 and serve as deacon in residence after the departure of Fr. Rob Laws whose last Mass is Nov. 22. She will lead the worship after that and be available for pastoral care, however, Senior Warden Rebecca McElhone will be the ecclesiastical authority until a rector or priest in charge is called.

Ms. Sabas wrote that her call to pursue ordination was over 10 years ago when she was active as a lawyer in her own practice, with an emphasis on immigration law and deportation defense.

Born in 1974 in Iran and abandoned she was adopted by her American mother and father in January 1975 and the three were baptized together in Tehran. They left the country later that year.

After closing her law practice she joined Christian Peacemaker Teams and spent time in Colombia, the occupied West Bank, and in Canada.

A resident of Salisbury, prior to her diaconal studies and ordination she was active at St. Alban’s. In her free time she enjoys science fiction.

Mass at St. Andrew’s is Sundays at 10 a.m. and those who have turned in the “Covenant of Regathering” may attend in-person, otherwise it can viewed on the church’s Facebook page St-Andrew Princess Anne.