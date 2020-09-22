Nearly $340,000 earmarked for Somerset County Local Management Board

PRINCESS ANNE — The Somerset County Local Management Board (LMB) is prepared to accept nearly $340,000 from the Governor’s Office for Children through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

LMBs were created to improve the well-being of children, youth, and families.

The largest share of $102,890 goes to SCOAP programs, short for Safe-guarding Children Of Arrested Parents. SCLMB Executive Director Nicole Sterling said the partners include Tri-County Mediation, the FACES (Family, Academics, Character, Enrichment, and Service) program at both It Takes a Village to Help Our Children Inc. and Garland Hayward Youth Center, the Sheriff’s Office and state and municipal police departments, ECI, and Somerset County Public Schools.

Another $35,000 is for safeguarding children of arrested parents. The MSP, PAPD and Natural Resources Police ensure that family members are receiving services they need if a person in the household is arrested and jailed, Ms. Sterling said.

Healthy Families Lower Shore manages a parenting program at ECI, and in the community in conjunction with Community Behavioral Health (Eastern Shore Psychological Service). That amount is $32,680.

Sustainable Somerset is a school-based program which also operates at It Takes a Village and the Garland Hayward Center after school and holds a Winter Wonderland and fishing rodeo (not held this year). The goal is to reduce the impact of childhood hunger. The grant award is $29,200.

Funding for board and office support is through a combined allotment of $139,985.

The County Commissioners at their Aug. 18 meeting approved the community partnership agreement which was signed by President Craig Mathies Sr. Ms. Sterling has been the executive director of the SCLMB for over a year.