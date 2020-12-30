Muskrat Dive online will bring in 2021

PRINCESS ANNE — As is tradition, the town of Princess Anne will welcome the New Year with the Midnight Muskrat Dive. For nine years, a cadre of volunteers have dropped a taxidermy muskrat at the annual New Year’s Eve event.

Each year, the event is tweaked to better suit the occasion. This year is no exception. During the event’s first few years, the muskrat was lowered from a bucket truck with help from the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company. Then a local volunteer developed a system which allowed the muskrat to zip line down Main Street.

For the last two years, the muskrat has been lowered from atop Independence Hall, an historic building, downtown, situated across from The Washington Inn and Tavern, circa 1744.

This year, the muskrat, affectionately known as “Marshall,” will dive into the New Year masked and socially-distant. Rather than organizing a public event on the main drag in the historic town, organizers opted to broadcast the event via Facebook Live and Instagram. Marshall Muskrat will drop into 2021 from an undisclosed location, in an effort to keep the community safe and dissuade people from gathering in person.

The event, which typically attracts up to 500 people or more, will now be accessible to anyone with an internet connection, regardless of their location. Set to broadcast live beginning at 11:30 pm, Marshall will be suspended 30-ft in the air, from a carefully-engineered, telescoping pole, located somewhere in the Main Street District. Jim Leether, a local volunteer and husband of Main Street board member Leslie Leether, is a NASA employee and president of the local makerspace, M4Reactor. For the last few months, Leether has been working to construct the new telescoping mechanism from which Marshall Muskrat will drop, along with a new countdown clock and confetti canon to mark the midnight hour.

People who tune in to the event will have the opportunity to win prizes featuring local specialties typically served during the event, including fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters and a Smith Island cake, the state dessert. Both the oysters and the Smith Island cake can be shipped to winners, anywhere in the U.S.

Prior to the virtual event, locals may visit Marshall Muskrat at The Washington Inn and Tavern, whether dining in or ordering carryout for their New Year’s Eve celebration. While the restaurant and inn would normally be at capacity for New Year’s Eve reservations, this year, they have fewer people dining in and staying over, due to Covid-related concerns and restrictions.

Main Street Princess Anne, a state and nationally-accredited Main Street Program, works to foster economic development in the small town. This year has presented multiple challenges for its small, locally-owned businesses, most of which are owned and operated by people of color, women, and immigrants, truly reflecting the diversity of the town. The nonprofit organization has been working diligently to garner grant funding and private support to assist local businesses and families.

Each year, the New Year’s Eve Midnight Muskrat Dive draws attention from national news outlets who recognize its quirky appeal. Organizers felt it was important to continue to the tradition, hopeful that it will keep their town in the spotlight and will, ultimately, benefit small businesses and the surrounding community.

Main Street manager Carrie Samis, who crafted a tiny mask for the muskrat, said, “2020 has presented significant challenges for businesses, families, and individuals worldwide. Our Princess Anne community has certainly been impacted. As with many gatherings and events, this year, our New Year’s Eve event will be virtual. Anyone can safely join us and watch a taxidermy muskrat drop at midnight. I mean, why not? 2020 has been super weird. Let’s keep it weird. We hope people join us virtually, this year, and make plans to visit us next year, when it is safe to do so. Princess Anne is a beautiful town, we look forward to welcoming visitors in 2021.”

Princess Anne is the seat of Somerset County, one of the most economically-disadvantaged in the state of Maryland, but the town is rich with historical, cultural, and natural resources. Situated in the middle of the Delmarva Peninsula, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, the town is only a two to four-hour drive from major metropolitan areas including Baltimore, New York City, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

Watch the livestream on Facebook: Main Street Princess Anne @mainstreet.princessanne or Instagram @visitprincessannemd.