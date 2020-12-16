Mural is more than just family

CRISFIELD — The artist responsible for the mural of prominent African American figures in Salisbury completed a rendering of two local men who made their mark here.

Although not painted on the side of a two-story building facing a busy boulevard, the legacy of the Barkley brothers is important to Somerset County — and especially to their descendant Elmer Barkley — who along with his wife Josefine commissioned artist Paul “Sketch” Boyd III to have them painted on the door of their two-car garage at their 28 Asbury Avenue home.

The mural depicts Mr. Barkley’s father and uncle, Glenwood and Winter. The sons of Julius Caesar Barkley, who as a child was born into slavery, and his wife Charlotte, were born near Eden. Glenwood was an active farmer until the 1980s while Winter was a respected medical doctor whose home office is also shown on the mural.

Dr. Winter J. Barkley, born July 17, 1883, graduated from Princess Anne Academy, now UMES, and earned his medical degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1911. He was the first African American physician in Crisfield, establishing his practice in 1912.

He spent his entire medical career here until felled by a heart attack on Jan. 19, 1946 while on a house call. He was 62 years old.

His office at 309 Richardson Avenue was where he worked as a doctor and pharmacist, seeing all patients no matter their ability to pay. In the community Dr. Barkley was a 33rd degree Mason in Union Lodge #33, a member of the Delmarva Medical Association of the Eastern Shore, and enjoyed hunting and sports.

Starting in the late 1930s Dr. Barkley decided to enter the truck farming business to supplement his income. His brother Glenwood, who also attended Princess Anne Academy but left to help farm, signed on to deliver produce to New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore in addition to major markets in the south.

The land that the Barkley home was built on nearly 20 years ago was once part of the family’s farmland. Mrs. Barkley, who is originally from Germany and met her husband when he was stationed there, remembers when she arrived in Crisfield in 1963 and the fields where the house is today was full of strawberries.

Glenwood died Feb. 24, 1987 and was 84 years old.

Elmer and Josefine have been married 59 years and share a love of family, history and Crisfield and are active community members.

A swath of Crisfield in 2018 was officially designated an Arts & Entertainment District to celebrate and promote the arts. Although the Barkley home is outside of the district, “this beautiful mural of history, family and heritage is a powerful addition to that celebration,” said Jen Merritt, who led the effort to establish the district and is currently the acting A&E coordinator.

The mural on Business 13 and Church Street in Salisbury by Mr. Boyd was dedicated in October 2019. It also depicts a beloved physician, Dr. G. Herbert Sembly, along with educators Charles P. Chipman and Elaine Brown, mortician James Stewart, and World War I hero Sgt. William Butler.

Mr. Boyd is owner and founder of Seven Digits and Running graphic design studio in Salisbury.