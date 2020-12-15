Medical marijuana processing plant gets thumbs up in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE — A building in the Princess Anne Industrial Park that last produced liquor can now be the home to a marijuana processor.

A resolution declaring that medical cannabis manufacturing is a permitted use under park covenants was unanimously approved by the Town Commissioners.

That paves the way for Element MD LLC to proceed with the purchase of the building at 11501 Progress Lane which first manufactured biodiesel and then for about a year until spring 2019 was home to Spirits of Patriots Distillery.

During the Feb. 7 town meeting, attorney and Element’s chief policy advisor Ted Bibart said the plan is to extract the medicinal properties from the raw cannabis biomass and make alternative products that are sold to licensed medical marijuana dispensaries.

From the public’s perspective only small panel vans will be in and out of the facility maybe four times a week, Mr. Bibart said, and processing “is very safe” in a closed-loop system so there is no smell or smoke released.

A commercial kitchen will be in place to make marijuana-infused edibles, and Maryland also allows for the production of cannabidiol commonly called CBD.

Commissioner Marshall Corbin said odor was a concern he heard from neighbors, and Mr. Bibart expressed that what is produced is packaged and sealed, and there will be a secure vault build inside the building to hold the raw product. At most there may be “a faint smell” when raw product arrives, he said.

“You wouldn’t know there was anything going on in that building different than anything that happened with the previous use,” referring to the distillery. “We are in the healthcare business at the end of the day, we are creating medicine for people” and in Maryland that makes it an essential business.

“We’re here to be good neighbors,” he said, calling the secured space “a perfect opportunity for this.”

The building, which has gated entrances to the loading docks, will be upgraded with security equipment to include cameras and motion detectors so movement “and every single gram” will be tracked at all times. Mr. Bibart said there will be no need for the public to be onsite as material can come only from licensed growers, and sales are only to the state’s limited licensed retail outlets.

It is not a 24/7 operation and Mr. Bibart said most of the business will likely be from the Western Shore. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore, however, will be involved with conducting research to find other beneficial extracts from marijuana.

To start, the facility will need at least 10 employees, Mr. Bibart said, and many will be trained in-house and paid at least $15 per hour. Turnover is costly in this business and to assist working families he said childcare will be employer-sponsored either through the licensed daycare center at UMES or on its own.

“It’s a traditional manufacturing process,” Mr. Bibart said, and he is not relocating employees from another state to work here. Other employees needed will be involved with maintenance, IT and security. “You spend a lot of money training somebody, you want them to stay,” he said. “That’s why we try to create a family atmosphere.”

If everything falls into place, processing could start as soon as June or July although it has 12 months to show progress to state regulators. There is no financing for an enterprise like this, Mr. Bibart said, with the investment out of pocket.

Mr. Bibart and his wife, Element MD CEO Nkechi Iwomi, are Ohio natives who have consulted in this field for the last four years. Ms. Iwomi, as an African American female, became an advantaged bidder for a processing license when the General Assembly passed a law to expand the medical cannabis program to attract more racial diversity.

Mr. Bibart and Ms. Iwomi are settling on a house outside Princess Anne’s town limits and her father, a retired economics professor at Central State University will be joining them. Central State, like UMES, is an historically Black college and that was another attraction to this area.

“We have to be very close to this business,” Mr. Bibart said.

It was Greenlight Biofuels that opened the nearly 6,000 sq. ft. building in December 2007 for the production of green diesel fuel. That however ceased for three years after an explosion not related to the refinery process killed a contract worker in May 2008. After fits and starts it closed altogether in July 2012 and the building was sold at auction five years later for $190,000.

Element MD does not have a growing license but its application is pending with the Medical Cannabis Commission. It also has a proposal before the Crisfield City Council to take ownership of the former Carvel Hall property and convert that into an indoor growing facility.

There are three proposals before city leaders on reuse of the former cutlery manufacturing plant and while one of them was to be named Dec. 9 the council instead scheduled another work session next month.

Commissioner Joey Gardner expressly wished the couple success in Princess Anne saying this will be “a great asset to our town.”

This is the second major announcement for the industrial park. Last month the commissioners approved Planet Found Energy Development’s business model to produce biogas, electricity and fertilizer from chicken manure from what are today two unimproved lots totaling nearly 20 acres.

Mr. Bibart said they first looked at vacant land for purchase in the industrial park, but that fell through — which proved to be a blessing because with a building it will take less time to get up and running.