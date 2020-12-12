MADD MD recognizes DUI enforcers

SALISBURY — A ceremony planned here last Friday for police officers honored by MADD Maryland was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that did not diminish the appreciation Mothers Against Drunk Driving has for their service to protect the public from impaired drivers.

In cooperation with Victim Services Manager Robin Stimson, municipal, county and state agencies nominated those who were outstanding in road and waterway patrol from Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020, and descriptions of their service were posted to MADD Maryland’s Facebook page.

Trooper First Class Daniel Townsend and Trooper Graham S. King were honored from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack. Tfc Townsend made 20 arrests for DUI/DWI and is a certified drug recognition expert (DRE) and certified K9 handler with a drug detection dog. He has used his knowledge and experience to support his fellow troopers and allied officers and deputies across the shore.

In 2019 he received the Noah Leotta Memorial Award for his dedication supporting enforcement of impaired driving laws in Maryland.

Trooper King made 19 arrests over the 12-month timeframe, and was accepted into the DRE class but it was canceled due to COVID-19. His efforts were also cut short when he was injured during a head-on motor vehicle collision in May, from which he is still rehabilitating.

Among those from the Salisbury Barrack were Tfc Jordan Monk, formerly of the Princess Anne Barrack and a 2018 recipient. He made 31 DUI arrests while conducting 597 traffic stops for a 7% detection rate which leads the barrack in detection and prosecution efforts.

Also in Salisbury, Trooper Lee Ramsay was a top enforcer together with Trooper Patrick Eckrich with 38 DUIs while conducting 1,227 traffic stops. Tpr Ramsay, like Tfc Monk, is a Somerset County native.

Another Somerset County native, honored by the Maryland Natural Resources Police, was Officer Charles Tyler. Assigned to patrol functions in Ocean City, he led the agency in impaired vessel operation cases. He is also credited with a life-saving response following a boating accident, applying a tourniquet to one of the victims. Afterward he investigated and found the operator of the other vessel was under the influence of alcohol and made the arrest.

Two deputies with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Rick Daum and Dfc Kayla Corbin were honored from their department: Sgt. Daum led in DUI arrests (11) and Dfc Corbin had nine.

At the Crisfield Police Department, Sgt. Mark Hoover led in DUI enforcement with seven arrests over the 12 months, as well as issuing several juvenile citations for underage drinking.

“Sergeant Hoover’s dedication and determination in enforcing alcohol related offensives has helped protect the lives of many citizens in Crisfield and potentially throughout Maryland,” his department’s spokesperson stated. “His efforts have not gone unnoticed by MADD Maryland and the community he serves.”

It was Cpl. Rondell Redding and Officer Chad Savage receiving MADD’s award for the Princess Anne Police Department. According to their commander both “have led the way with DUI enforcement” not just with traffic stops but prevention efforts.

“Enforcement of this violent crime is vital and prevention is key,” a spokesperson stated, adding that the PAPD like all law enforcement supports the efforts of MADD “to keep our roads free of the tragedies caused by someone else’s decision to drive while impaired.”