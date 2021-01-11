Living shoreline project in Deal Island now seeking bids

PRINCESS ANNE — Somerset County is seeking sealed bids from licensed marine contracting companies that can construct a living shoreline to protect a section of Deal Island.

The improvements involve some 1,100 linear feet of segmented stone breakwaters with new marsh grass plantings south of Soundside Estates. The site encompasses more than 132 acres at end of Crowell Road and access is land-based.

Living shorelines reduce erosion and enhance fish habitat and this project on Tangier Sound is endorsed by the Department of Natural Resources. Four years ago it was estimated to cost nearly $1.47 million with funding from DNR, Chesapeake & Coastal Service and NOAA’s Coastal Resilience Grants Program.

Sealed bids are due by 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 with the County Commissioners publicly opening them that afternoon. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held virtually 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. To attend, contact Department of Technical and Community Services Director Gary Pusey at 410-651-1424 or at gpusey@somersetmd.us.

Coastline Design P.C., the engineer for the Rhodes Point and Martin National Wildlife Refuge living shoreline projects, has all permits in hand. An award of bid is expected within 10 days of bid opening and the contractor will have 180 days to complete the work from the notice to proceed.