Kids’ Day Parade, Trunk or Treat this year part of 4th Saturday in Crisfield

CRISFIELD — The annual Kids’ Day Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat hosted by the Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce is on for 2020 but with some changes.

Activities will be held as part of the 4th Saturday Bay Stroll on Oct. 24. Line up is at 4 p.m. at Somers Cove Marina (next to the Tawes Museum) and participants will walk to the City Dock. There will be vendors and music and trunk or treat in front of businesses starting in front of the Watermen’s Inn. A spooky trail will be setup in the municipal parking lot. There will be hot dogs courtesy of the Crisfield Lions.

Chamber President Buddy Ward said organizers are coordinating activities with the Health Department to ensure safety. That includes small group participation following a golf cart to keep things moving.

Businesses and individuals that want to decorate a trunk may contact Jayna Tawes Grant through Facebook or call 410-968-1300.

While attending the parade, children ages 6-9 can register and receive a small wooden race car that will be raced on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Corbin Studio & Gallery at 4 E. Main Street. This is a project of the Arts & Entertainment District.