Kayak launch ramp permit for wetlands due from state

CRISFIELD — Five years after state funding was announced to install an ADA-compliant canoe/kayak launch ramp for Crisfield — and a year after the location was finally selected — permitting is very close to being approved.

On Nov. 4 the Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to affirm a Wetlands Administrator’s recommendation to grant a wetlands license for the city, provided it agree to eradicate some 2,856 sq. ft. of phragmites.

The floating platform will be accessed by a gangway from the dock. The state estimates the entire installation will impact 476 sq. ft. of subaquatic vegetation (SAV) and that must be mitigated to avoid adverse environmental effects.

This mitigation, called “species in need of conservation,” is at a 3:1 ratio which is how the planting of new native marsh grass is calculated.

The Maryland Department of the Environment received the city’s application in March, and ended the public comment period on Aug. 30, recommending its final report on Oct. 16. The City Council and in particular Councilman Jimmy Ford was overseeing the process and while local leaders disagree that SAV is in the location where the launch will be located they were powerless to continue without a permit.

In 2015 the city received $27,500 for the project and locations discussed included the end of William Street, the City Dock, and the pier at the municipal park before settling on the dock by the beach.

The project costs $36,173 with the city and park committee each coming up with half to cover the nearly $8,700 shortfall.