Julie Bellamy is new grants administrator for Crisfield

CRISFIELD — Julie Bellamy is Crisfield’s new grant writer/administrator after Kristie Eberly’s last day was Friday, Oct. 30.

Joining the city on Oct. 26, Ms. Bellamy is a former town manager of Hebron, worked in economic development in Accomack and Sussex counties, and for a time was a marketing coordinator for Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc., the city’s consulting engineers.

Mayor Barry Dize said, “She’s no stranger to grants, to city government, politics and everything else,” and Ms. Bellamy said most of her career was with economic development. “I really appreciate the opportunity,” she said.

Ms. Eberly, who is taking a position in Martinsville, Va., first came to Crisfield as its part-time state-funded circuit rider, a position shared with Pocomoke City, but nine months ago was hired as a full-time grant writer. Mayor Dize expressed his appreciation for her service, adding, “We wish her the very best,” and if it doesn’t work out, “she can come back and be mayor.”

Ms. Bellamy said Ms. Eberly’s files “were really perfect” adding she’s looking forward to continue her work.