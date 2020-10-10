Jay Fleming’s photography Gallery’s new show

CRISFIELD — The Somerset County Arts Council will showcase the photography of nationally-recognized photographer and naturalist Jay Fleming as its featured exhibit at the West Main Street Gallery, 1100 West Main Street.

The show opens with a reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 and continues through Nov. 5. Following Phase 3 guidelines, guests are asked to wear a mask and the room capacity will be limited to 50 people. Refreshments will be located outdoors, for outdoor consumption only.

Jay Fleming spent three years documenting all aspects of the Chesapeake Bay’s rapidly changing seafood industry for his first book, Working the Water, released in the fall of 2016. From underwater photographs of blue crabs swimming in lush beds of underwater grasses to incredibly poignant portraits of laborers working in an oyster shucking house, to portraits of workboats leaving the dock before sunrise, he illustrated the full spectrum of the fisheries. This book is currently in its third and final printing

After 10 years of making trips to Smith and Tangier islands, he developed an affinity for the environment and the island communities. Island Life will explore the environment and the seasonal Chesapeake harvests that provide the rhythm for community life, while documenting the tenacity and determination of the Smith and Tangier islanders who honor their traditions while facing an uncertain future.

Island Life is expected to be released in October of 2021.

The exhibit will also be part of the 4th Saturday Bay Stroll 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Call the Arts Council for additional hours, 410-968-2787 or email socoarts@earthlink.net.