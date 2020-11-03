PRINCESS ANNE — It’s official. Princess Anne is “Moving Forward Together” even if it took some give and take to get there.

At a special meeting Oct. 18, the Town Commissioners without dissent adopted the motto brought to them in September by a citizens group which endorsed “Always Moving Forward Together” but “Always” was lopped off in the final version.

“I agree with the motto 100%,” said Commissioner Marshall Corbin, who despite some absences due to medical issues had followed the discussion.

Similarly, Commissioner Orlondo Taylor also had no issues with it.

Commissioner Joey Gardner said it was fine to go ahead with the motto but spoke to constituents still unaware of the discussion about it, and this was an opportunity to unite more people if the process was taken to a wider audience.

In the meantime, Mr. Gardner said because of the town’s financial position it should not rush out and replace letterhead or business cards but instead introduce the motto as items run out or are replaced.

President Lionel Frederick said it was previously agreed that a motto would be phased in, “but we can start with the basic statement on the town letterhead” which won’t cost taxpayers anything to print that line on a document.

Dale Parker, the leading voice of the citizens group, said previously that he personally liked the shorter motto. During this special meeting he reminded the commissioners that over 250 people were approached about it, an estimated 10% of the residents.

Left unresolved was the slogan on town police vehicles, whether it says “Policing” or “Patrolling Historic Princess Anne” which has been phased in for all but one vehicle since 2015. The citizens group endorses “Serving and Protecting.”

During the work session that followed the special meeting Chief Tim Bozman said he was not opposed to changing it but explained that “patrolling was the backbone function of any police department,” whether it’s on foot, bicycle or vehicle, and even community policing “is done through patrolling.”

“That’s how we interact with our citizens, that’s how we deter crime,” the chief said, adding that the estimate to change it was $350 per vehicle or $2,450 which his department does not have in the budget. That does not include changing the color scheme of the one old black and white patrol car still in use, he said.

Mr. Parker said “‘patrolling’ has a negative impact on our community” and felt the cost was negligible “for the peace of mind it will give the community.” It would be too long to wait years for cars to be replaced. “Let’s replace one, then figure out where you get the money to replace the second one,” he said.

Vice President Garland Hayward said this is not something that can be “jumped right into. You do have to take it through the process.” “You could have 3,000 ideas” on what needs changing, he said.

Mr. Taylor recommended taking the words off the vehicles. The discussion, especially the fiscal side, is scheduled to continue at the Nov. 2 town meeting.