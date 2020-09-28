It’s now $300 for all oyster buyers using county docks

PRINCESS ANNE — Seafood dealers that want to use a county dock for buying oysters will be charged $300 for the six-month lease whether they use electricity or not.

The County Commissioners at their Sept. 8 meeting changed the rules where previously no fee was assessed when no utility hook-up was needed. Oyster season starts Oct. 1 and continues through March 31.

While many use gasoline-powered conveyors some require electricity, but either way “they’re still using our facility and taking up space on the county dock,” said Commissioner Eldon Willing, and there is typically damage to the bulkhead by the end of the season. “I think $300 is pretty cheap,” he said.

Vice President Charles Laird said he would like it to be $300 “for everybody, whether they use electric or not, because they’re at our facility, and that would be a fair playing field.”

He motioned for the change in the lease and Mr. Willing seconded it with the vote unanimous (Commissioner Rex Simpkins was absent).

Oyster buyers must have a tidal dealer’s license from DNR and a shellfish certificate from the Department of Health. This past oyster season buyers included Harbor House Seafood, Southern Connection Seafood and Harris Seafood with locations in Rumbley, Mt. Vernon, Deal Island and Wenona.

Hand and patent tongers and divers can start the season next month, with power and sail-power dredge boats following on Nov. 1. Commercial catching is allowed Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The limits vary from 12 bushels per license per day not to exceed 24 bushels per boat for shaft tong, patent tong and dive equipment, to 10 bushels per license per day up to 20 bushels per boat if a power dredge is used at any time.

Licensees using a power or sail dredge boat or auxiliary yawl boat can harvest up to 100 bushels per licensee per day with a maximum 100 bushels per boat.