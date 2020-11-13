It Takes a Village director a ‘Most Admired CEO’

BALTIMORE — Darlene Taylor of Crisfield is one of Maryland’s “Most Admired CEOs” and was honored for her achievements by The Daily Record during a virtual program Nov. 2.

She was among the winners profiled in a special magazine section inserted into the Nov. 3 issue of the publication. It is available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com (click on the “Special Sections” tab). The category was non-profit with less than $10 million in revenue.

“This year’s Most Admired CEOs are known for their integrity, values, drive and commitment to excellence,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record. “They are trendsetters, good listeners and agents of change who want to empower those who work for them, those they work with on community boards and those they mentor.”

As executive director of It Takes a Village to Help Our Children Inc., Ms. Taylor left the corporate world after 20 years as a program manager to come home and help build a small non-profit that provides after-school and summer programs for at-risk youth.

Starting with two employees it’s grown to 30 and has secured some $1.5 million in operation and capital funding — much of it earmarked for a new Village Center to be built on the site of the former Whittington Primary School from where it operated for several years until the building was demolished following superstorm Sandy.

Now based in a former bank, It Takes a Village provides homework help, field trips, daily meals, college and career readiness services for children of low-income families. It works collaboratively with many organizations and agencies to include 4-H, Girl Scouts, United Way, the Judy Center, Crisfield Chamber of Commerce, Maryland Food Bank, and others.

Ms. Taylor said, “We have been successful by using collaboration with existing resources to fill the gaps.” “Being in the poorest county in Maryland, our economic times are always tough times.”

As executive director Ms. Taylor describes her leadership style as “one of inclusion and accountability.” Team members “all bring something to the table” and it is expected that everyone does their part “for the collective to succeed.”

“It truly does take a village, and that philosophy has been key to our success. We need each other.”

Ms. Taylor has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Old Dominion University and an MBA from the University of Maryland. She is a member of several local organizations including the Somerset Early Learning Advisory Council, Greater Crisfield Action Coalition and the Crisfield Community Drug Free Coalition.

She was nominated for the award by Armajeanne Harmon who works in University Relations at UMES. Ms. Taylor said by email that she is very grateful that Ms. Harmon “took the time to complete the lengthy nomination process, and my staff, board of directors and other community leaders wrote letters of recommendation.”

“I am truly honored to receive this prestigious award,” she stated, adding that she does this “because it is what I am called to do, but it is always nice to be appreciated!”

To remember this honor Ms. Taylor received a glass award, and Comptroller Peter Franchot also sent her a letter of congratulations.

The Daily Record created the Most Admired CEOs awards program to recognize talented business CEOs and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland for their leadership and vision. The judges are winners from the previous year who look for professional accomplishments, community service and the impact of the nominee’s achievements.