In-person learning suspended at county public schools

WESTOVER — Juniors and seniors who started in-person learning on Nov. 2 were back in a virtual learning mode one week later along with the rest of Somerset County Public Schools students after schools closed Nov. 9 due to rising COVID-19 health metrics.

The 2020-21 school year began online or by take-home packets Sept. 8 with a phase-in of in-person learning starting Oct. 5.

Upper classmen were the last group invited back into the high schools — but their return was short-lived and came at the same time when both Greenwood and Princess Anne elementary schools closed to in-person learning on Oct. 30 for what was to be two weeks.

On the evening of Nov. 5, Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Gaddis announced that Friday, Nov. 6 would be the last day for all in-person students, and schools would not reopen until Monday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.

All students “will transition to virtual learning during the closure to reduce contact between students and staff, and to allow for additional sanitization of school buildings,” Dr. Gaddis said in his recorded message.

The decision was based not only on countywide data but rising cases reported among students and staff. Dr. Gaddis said building access will be restricted to essential personnel and teachers and 12-month staff will telework based on the discretion of their immediate supervisor.

Since opening to in-person learning there have been 15 positive COVID-19 cases with seven of them staff and eight students. Last week there were six new cases reported, and seven the week before. While the numbers may be small in a system with more than 3,000 students and staff they generate “many, many more ‘close contacts’” who are also excluded from being in schools until a 14-day isolation period has ended.

Schools spokesperson Victoria Miele said one board employee alone had 73 people on her contact tracing list who were then barred from school due to the exposure and required isolation period.

“Some of the close contacts occurred outside of schools,” she said, such as persons who are in the same household with a positive case, “or they attended a recent gathering/party where known positives turned up.” It’s a symptom of a small community and unfortunately not out of the ordinary.

The Somerset County Health Department was consulted in this decision and supported it, Dr. Gaddis said. “Evidence of community spread of COVID-19 has been observed in parts of Princess Anne, Deal Island and Crisfield with schools in each part of the county affected by staff or student absences due to illness or self-isolation requirements for exposed individuals.”

Additional alarms over COVID-19 came to educational leaders when the Department of Health’s seven-day average of positivity reported on Nov. 5 was 7.9%. Daily case rates were also up to 22.9 per 100,000 — which exceeded the state’s recommended benchmarks for safe in-person learning.

“Over the last 14 days, school district officials have also observed a 2.45% increase in the county’s seven-day positivity rate and a 1.68% increase in case rate per 100,000, exceeding the state recommended benchmarks for reassessment of in-person school programs,” Ms. Miele said.

Fifty-three present of all students had opted to return to in-person learning this semester, with Woodson and Deal Island elementary schools having the highest percentage on the mainland at 66%. Crisfield Academy and High School was close behind at 64%.

Below 50% were Somerset Intermediate, GES, and Washington Academy and High School the lowest at 40%.

During the closure student meals will continue to be available for curbside pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each school except PAES as those meals are distributed from GES.

Gov. Larry Hogan during his press conference Thursday renewed the call to employers to have their employees telework when possible. Somerset County’s seven-day positivity of 7.91% was also the highest among seven counties reporting to be over 5%. He again emphasized mask wearing in all public and business spaces, and outdoors if social distancing is not possible, and urged out-of-state travel to be avoided.

Updates for SCPS parents be relayed by phone and posted to the schools’ websites if the situation changes. If students return to school Nov. 30 their last day before winter break is Friday, Dec. 18. The first quarter ends Nov. 12, and the first semester ends Feb. 4.

A COVID-19 dashboard was activated by SCPS late last Friday to track cases and can be found through a link on the website www.somerset.k12.md.us.