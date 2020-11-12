‘Have a Seat’ fundraiser for CAED looking for bids on kids’ rockers

CRISFIELD — The Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District (CAED) Project, forced to postpone its annual “Have a Seat in Crisfield” auction fundraiser this past spring due to coronavirus pandemic, is now providing the public a way to support the arts by purchasing one of the charming children’s rocking chairs in time for the holidays.

Final sale of these chairs will occur 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Corbin Studio & Gallery at 4 East Main Street. They will be on display for silent auction bids 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through November with the online auction closing Monday, Nov. 23.

Visitors to the former Corbin Library are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be in effect.

The creative images on each chair is courtesy of a partnership between an artist and sponsoring business. To see them online visit crisfieldarts.org and click on the “Events” tab for “Have a Seat in Crisfield” and click on the “Go to auction site” link.

Only the children’s rocking chairs will be sold at this time.

Online bids will determine the starting bid for the silent auction. If the online bid is not outbid at the live auction on Nov. 29, the online bid will win. Those placing winning bids will need to pick up their chair at the gallery on Saturday, Dec. 5 or Sunday, Dec 6 between noon and 2 p.m.

“The CAED Project would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the generous sponsors and artists who have given of their time and talent, and the funds for chairs, paint and supplies,” an organization spokesperson said. Visit crisfieldarts.org for details.