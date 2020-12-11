Gold Star Memorial site taking shape for Memorial Day dedication

CRISFIELD — December 7, 2020 marks the 79th year since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II.

On this anniversary the installation of the support emplacement for a Gold Star Memorial Marker (GSMM) was held at the entrance to the Crisfield Library, a project co-sponsored by the Somerset County Garden Club and the American Legion Stanley Cochrane Post 16.

At the end of WWII, a need was recognized to honor the families of those who paid the ultimate price while serving in combat. The National Garden Clubs of America adopted a program to meet this need, and lasting tributes like this are displayed across the country along highways and byways in towns and cities.

This will be the second marker of its kind to be erected in Maryland since the program’s inception.

Delmarva Veteran Builders installed the pole to support the 41 inch by 45 inch marker. Future phases will follow to include positioning the marker in front of an impressive display of the six seals of military service which will surround the existing flag pole.

As COVID-19 concerns abate in 2021, the plan is to schedule a dedication ceremony in late May/Memorial Day, which will include Gold Star families and local and state representatives in attendance.

The Garden Club expresses its thanks to Post 16 for fully-funding the procurement of the marker, and providing planning insight. Also thanks to Ed Goyda, director of the Somerset County Library System for his professional coordination efforts.

The dedication will be a public event so watch for updates and plan to attend.