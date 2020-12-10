Giving Tuesday donations raise money for several nonprofits

SALISBURY — Nonprofits across the Lower Eastern Shore are celebrating the donations received during Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

For the 100 charities taking part on the ShoreGivesMore.org website, there was a record $269,627 raised. This is managed by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore received $2,163 online from 21 donors but through its own portal on Giving Tuesday surpassed its $18,860 goal by collecting $20,767.

The goal amount was the university’s founding year 1886 plus a zero.

Fifty-six donors supported the Crisfield Heritage Foundation, which took in $7,575 — an amount that exceeded its expectations. Plans are to apply the funds toward refurbishing the shanty and creating a new children’s interactive exhibit.

Smith Island United received donations from 43 individuals who raised $3,240 during its third year as a Giving Tuesday participant. The organization credited Mary Louise Evans for leading this effort.

Other amounts raised based on website totals include:

• Main Street Princess Anne, $1,245;

• Somerset County Historical Society, $720;

• Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District, $660;

• Crisfield Arts Syndicate, $580

• Somerset County Historical Trust, $370; and

• Skipjack Heritage Inc., $120.

The Historical Trust plans to use its donations for the continued transcription and publication of the letters of Elizabeth Upshur Teackle (1783-1837).

Giving Tuesday is a 24-hour campaign held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. It is an international one-day online giving movement and the Community Foundation reports there were 2,434 donations through the website.

By providing the online portal, marketing, and technical support, the campaign makes a significant impact through collective philanthropy. It was launched in 2015 and raised under $5,000.

The minimum donation is $10 and a 2.75% transaction fee deducted.

“2020 has been hard on non-profits with so many traditional fundraisers being canceled. At the same time, we have seen many organizations have to pivot their operations and take on additional costs,” said Erica Joseph, CFES president. “Each year the local community steps up and supports area nonprofits, but this year donors rallied with force.”