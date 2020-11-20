Giving Tuesday donations accepted starting Nov. 23

SALISBURY — The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore is again sponsoring The Shore Gives More website to help a variety of non-profits raise money through “easy digital donations” during Giving Tuesday, which is Dec. 1.

Donations can be made that day or scheduled starting Monday, Nov. 23. By using the www.shoregivesmore.org portal participating organizations also have a chance to earn extra money from the CFES.

Among those taking part in the immediate area are Smith Island United, which last year raised over $3,600; the Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District Project; and the Crisfield Heritage Foundation, which invites donors to the Tawes Museum from 11:30 to 1 to make their donation in person and have lunch.

If a donation to the CHF is made from noon to 1 p.m. it could receive an additional $1,000 from the Community Foundation. Contributions to the CHF are being earmarked for refurbishing the shanty and creating a new children’s interactive exhibit.

Others in Somerset County participating in Giving Tuesday are Main Street Princess Anne, the Somerset County Historical Society, the Somerset County Historical Trust, Skipjack Heritage, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The minimum donation is $10. Donations are charged a 2.75% transaction fee. Visit the website shoregivesmore.org for more details.