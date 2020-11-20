Garland Hayward is county’s Helping People award winner

ANNAPOLIS — Comptroller Franchot has virtually presented the five remaining 2019 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Awards including one for its honoree in Somerset County.

Garland Hayward accepted the Somerset County award on behalf of the Garland Hayward Youth Center in Princess Anne. The retired high school teacher and long-time Town Commissioner pushed for the after-school mentoring program that provides a safe place for children to interact with supportive adults, which translates into better school performance and leads to more productive lives.

“Today the Garland Hayward Youth Center is a place for young people to go and have positive interactions with adults and peers as they are put on a path for success,” said Mr. Franchot in a recorded statement. And regarding Mr. Hayward’s service to the center, the comptroller said, “I’m certain Princess Anne, Somerset County and this state are better off with people you have been able to guide through the years.”

Since 2012, Comptroller Franchot has annually traveled to each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to honor an individual or organization serving their community. This year, all Schaefer Award presentations were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past local winners have included the Somerset County Long Term Recovery Committee, the Crisfield Lioness Lions Club, and Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Nominations for the 2020 award are due Nov. 30, with forms online or call 443-955-0223 for more details.